|
|
Dennis Murphy, 79, of Tunkhannock, passed away Saturday April 25, 2020, due to natural causes.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Sirocki.
Born Jan. 26, 1941, in Glen Lyon, he was the son of the late Francis and Sophie Bunikowski Murphy.
He spent his youth playing sports, hunting, fishing and spending time with his brothers, Thomas and Frances (Chauncey).
Dennis served two years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and left as an E4 with a Good Conduct Medal. After the military, he worked in the coal mining industry, construction and finally as a custodian for the Tunkhannock School District.
He was a huge fan of Penn State, New York Jets, New York Mets and Boston Celtics.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Jeremy and Quinn Murphy.
He was a stubborn Irishman and great man who will be greatly missed.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 28, 2020