|
|
Dennis Scott Donovan, 61 of Lewes, Del., passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 15, 1958, in Falmouth, Mass., son of the late Peter and Carole Donovan.
Dennis grew up in Rahway, N.J., and graduated from Union Catholic High School, Scotch Plains, N.J., Class of 1976. He and his wife, Bonnie, resided in Harveys Lake from 1982 to 2012. Dennis had the gift of gab, which served him well in his career as a salesman. He was actively involved in the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 639, Harveys Lake, as an assistant scoutmaster, organizing and supervising camping trips and excursions. At Dallas United Methodist Church, Dallas, Dennis was a member of the board of trustees. In addition to his responsibilities to the board, he also helped the church organize and prepare various fundraising meals for the congregation and the homeless.
Dennis "The Menace" was passionate about his hobbies. He was an avid reader, an amateur photographer and always showed his love through his culinary prowess. Dennis loved to tease his wife and children and more than anything, loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loyal and trustworthy man, quick with a quip or cliche. Dennis knew a little about everything, although getting a word in was always difficult, but he was eager to share his knowledge with anyone willing to listen. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Dennis is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Bonnie Matukaitus Donovan, Lewes, Del.; his children, Amy Hoff (Shannon), Hastings, Neb.; Laura Kimsey (Sean), Millsboro, Del.; and Dennis John (Robyn), South Hadley, Mass.; his grandchildren, Alexander, Katherine and Andrew Hoff; and Jordan, Emily and Brinley Kimsey; and his siblings, Peter Donovan (Jeanne), Helena, Mont.; and Megan Colicchio (Mark), Franklin Park, N.J.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del.
Please visit Dennis' life memorial webpage and sign his guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 22, 2020