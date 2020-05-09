Home

Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 824-4601
Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Dennis W. "Bill" Karlheim

Dennis W. "Bill" Karlheim Obituary
Dennis "Bill" W. Karlheim, 90, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at home.

He was the son of the late Dennis Karlheim Sr. and Laura Thomas Karlheim. He was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary in 1948 and Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy in 1952

Bill was the owner and operator of Stanton Pharmacy on Hazle Street for 45 years and a member of St. Therese's Church and St. Nicholas Church of Wilkes-Barre.

Bill was active in the local Pharmacy Association, found time to sponsor a local Little League baseball team and was an avid fan of King's College basketball. He loved watching sports on TV, holidays with the family and watching his grandchildren grow up.

Surviving are his children, Dennis III, Scranton; Michael, Philadelphia; Kathy, Irvine Calif.; and Laurie and her husband, Steffan Otto Eff Harber, N.J.; his grandchildren, Sarah, Lydia, Hayden and Hannah Karlheim; and Nathan, Lexi and Evan Otto.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, in 2014.

A graveside funeral will be held at noon Monday for the immediate family, interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery.

A heartfelt thanks to all his caregivers, Bonnie, Terry, Tracy, , Lori, Rose, April and Tiffany, Tommy and Ryon.

Family and friends are invited to "attend" the grave side service ,which will be broadcast live at noon Monday on the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home Facebook Page

Arrangments by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 9, 2020
