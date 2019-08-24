|
Devin Dean Weghorst came into the world suddenly and unannounced February 1, 2008 and left it in much the same fashion on Aug. 17, 2019. Dubbed the "snack king" he was a connoisseur of lunchables, Takis and flaming hot cheetos; an active avoider of any healthier options. Devin was a "my way or the highway" kind of kid. And when you looked into those crystal blue eyes of his, you instantly knew he had you.
Devin was a student of Leo E. Solomon Elementary School in Plains Twp., a fledgling scout of Boy Scout Troop #55 and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He loved playing his PlayStation games, watching YouTube videos, and of course annoying his older brother and sister. He was smart, charismatic, and full of charm and will be greatly missed by those who knew him. #ForeverElevin.
Devin was preceded in death by his father, Eric Weghorst; great-uncle, Woody, and grandma, Liz Gormley.
He leaves behind his mother, Angela Weghorst; sister, Brianna and brother, Chris; grandparents, Dean and Alice Weghorst, and grandpa, Jim Gormley; uncles, Brad, Matt, Grant and Tony and aunts, Chandra, Dena, Maria and Katinka along with his many cousins. He also leaves behind great-grandparents, great-uncles and great-aunts. He will also be missed by his two dogs, Tanner and Socks, and his cat, Blackie.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the former St. John's Lutheran Church, now called Calvary Bible Church. 410 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.
