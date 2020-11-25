Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Maroun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Frances Maroun

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Frances Maroun Obituary

Diane Frances Maroun, 59, of Exeter, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

She was born in Plains Twp., a daughter of the late Daniel G. and Adele Jean Fischi Spak. Diane received her BSN from Wilkes University. She was employed as a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at the Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, until her retirement. When she dedicated her life to helping the elderly and sick in her neighborhood.

Diane is survived by her daughter, Maria Samir Maroun, Wilkes-Barre; and by her former husband, Samir Maroun, Wilkes-Barre. She is also survived by her brother, Daniel G. Spak and his wife, Karin, Yatesville; and by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Diane's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -