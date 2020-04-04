|
Diane L. Roushey Jones, 61, of the Honey Pot section of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Residential Hospice in-patient Unit, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born and raised in Wanamie, she was one of nine children of the late George and Arlene Harris Roushey. She graduated from John S. Fine High School, Class of 1977, and received her training to become licensed in cosmetology from Wilkes-Barre Vocational Technical School.
Diane was employed at A. Rifkin Company, Hanover Twp. from 1980 until 1990, and later at Luzerne County Community College on the custodial staff for thirty years until her illness was diagnosed in Feb. of 2020.
Some of the things Diane liked were: bowling, softball, playing volleyball with her granddaughter, power tools, painting, cleaning and baking all kinds of things, especially pumpkin pie. She loved going to the casinos, beaches and cruises and most of all, "hanging out" with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Roushey; and a sister, Geraldine Rinehamer.
Surviving is her husband, Richard "Rick" Jones, with whom she would have celebrated 44 years of marriage on July 24; daughters, Amy Wood and husband, Steven, Hanover Tsp.; and Jennifer Duda and husband, Michael, Mocanaqua; a granddaughter, Alexis Duda; siblings, Esther Fick, Wilkes-Barre; George Roushey and wife, Cindy, Wanamie; John Roushey, Nanticoke; Mary Ann Bloom and husband, Rick, Shickshinny; Nelson Roushey and wife, Linda, Nanticoke; and Leah Gower and husband, Michael, Nanticoke; as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her little dog, Cocoa, who she rescued.
A memorial service and interment will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke.
For information or to leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 4, 2020