Diane M. Brassington, 76, of Nanticoke passed into eternal rest Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, surrounded by her family.
She and her husband Russel had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 11, 2019.
Born Feb. 8, 1943, in Pringle, she was a daughter of the late John A. and Rita Dillon Costello. She graduated from Larksville High School, Class of 1960.
Diane was always happy, full of life and loved being with family and friends. She loved Nanticoke and was a member of the Quality Hill Playground Association and when her boys were young, a member of Luzerne County Mother of Twins Club.
She was employed at Weis Pharmacy, Nanticoke.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, Russel are sons, Russel Brassington III, his wife Heather and their daughter, Ashley, Newport Center; and John Brassington and his daughter, Alexandra, Nanticoke; a sister, Rita (Dink) Thomas, Pringle; as well as nieces, Kelly Thomas; Kerry Benn and husband, Mike; Tracy Pisano and husband, Philip; and Shannon Hunt and husband, Dave; great-nieces and great-nephews; and lifelong friend and cousin, Shirley Wheeler.
A blessing service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke with the Rev. James R. Nash, pastor of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke, officiating. Viewing and visitation hours will be from 4:30 p.m. to service time Saturday.
Private interment will be at the convenience of the family.
To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, and for information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 26, 2019