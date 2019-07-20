Home

Charles L Cease Funeral Home
634 Reyburn Rd
Shickshinny, PA 18655
(570) 256-7201
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles L Cease Funeral Home
634 Reyburn Rd
Shickshinny, PA 18655
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles L Cease Funeral Home
634 Reyburn Rd
Shickshinny, PA 18655
Diane M. Harrison

Diane M. Harrison Obituary
Diane M. Harrison, 68, of Lake Silkworth passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Clarence (Nibsy) and Elizabeth Hartzel Edwards.

Diane was a member of the Cherry Street Bible Church, Plymouth.

She was preceded in death by sisters Carol Blackwell and Beverly Garinger.

Surviving are her husband of 50 years, John E. (Jack); sons, John E. Jr. (Charlotte) , Mountain Top; Joseph, Lake Silkworth; Daniel (Amanda Scouton), Lake Silkworth; sisters, Betty Ann Edwards, Ashley; Dee Totten (Chris), Ashley; and Donna Giberson (Harry), Shavertown; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday from the Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny, with the Rev. James Sienkiewicz of The Cherry Street Bible Church officiating.

Interment will be in Sorber Cemetery, Reyburn.

Friends may call Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 20, 2019
