Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Mercy Center Chapel
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Mercy Center Chapel
301 Lake St.
Dallas, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Polachek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Polachek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Polachek Obituary
Diane Polachek, 56, of Trucksville, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, Sept. 10, 2019, at Mercy Center in Dallas.

Born in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late William and Bernadine Orloski. She was a graduate of Dallas High School, Class of 1981, and later became certified as a licensed practical nurse.

For many years, she worked as a private duty nurse and later for Hospice of the Sacred Heart. For the last 10 years, she has been employed by Mercy Center in Dallas. She had been a member of St. Therese's Church in Shavertown.

Diane cherished home life. She put her heart into the creation of her home, for the comfort of her family and friends. She loved taking breaks from the outside world, and spending time in her yard, creating a peaceful garden scene. All family and friends looked forward to spending quality time with Diane, both, in her home space and other social venues.

Surviving are her husband, Richard Polachek, Plains Twp.; children, James Hagen, Luzerne; Erica Moore, Las Vegas, Nev.; Kaley Polachek, Plains Twp.; Bria Polachek, Dallas; grandson, Nolan Moore, Las Vegas; brother, Chris Orloski, Dunmore; sister, Gwen Harleman, Harveys Lake; and niece, Magen Washilewski, Hunlock Creek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Mercy Center Chapel, 301 Lake St., Dallas, with the Rev. Richard Rojas celebrant.

Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call from 9 to 10:20 a.m. Friday in Mercy Center Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Center Nursing Unit, P.O. Box 370. Dallas, PA 18612 or Verve Vertu Art Studio, 24 Main St., Dallas, PA 18612.

Arrangements are by Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now