Diane Polachek, 56, of Trucksville, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, Sept. 10, 2019, at Mercy Center in Dallas.
Born in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late William and Bernadine Orloski. She was a graduate of Dallas High School, Class of 1981, and later became certified as a licensed practical nurse.
For many years, she worked as a private duty nurse and later for Hospice of the Sacred Heart. For the last 10 years, she has been employed by Mercy Center in Dallas. She had been a member of St. Therese's Church in Shavertown.
Diane cherished home life. She put her heart into the creation of her home, for the comfort of her family and friends. She loved taking breaks from the outside world, and spending time in her yard, creating a peaceful garden scene. All family and friends looked forward to spending quality time with Diane, both, in her home space and other social venues.
Surviving are her husband, Richard Polachek, Plains Twp.; children, James Hagen, Luzerne; Erica Moore, Las Vegas, Nev.; Kaley Polachek, Plains Twp.; Bria Polachek, Dallas; grandson, Nolan Moore, Las Vegas; brother, Chris Orloski, Dunmore; sister, Gwen Harleman, Harveys Lake; and niece, Magen Washilewski, Hunlock Creek.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Mercy Center Chapel, 301 Lake St., Dallas, with the Rev. Richard Rojas celebrant.
Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Friends may call from 9 to 10:20 a.m. Friday in Mercy Center Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Center Nursing Unit, P.O. Box 370. Dallas, PA 18612 or Verve Vertu Art Studio, 24 Main St., Dallas, PA 18612.
Arrangements are by Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 12, 2019