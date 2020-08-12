Home

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
217 Brawley School Road
Mooresville, NC
Diane Wasley Delnero

Diane Wasley Delnero Obituary

Diane Wasley Delnero, 71, formerly of Plymouth, and Union, N.J., passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Diane was born in Plymouth, and attended Plymouth High School and Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. Until her retirement, she was a longtime employee with American Airlines at Newark Liberty Airport where she met her husband, Charles Delnero, who was employed by TWA. After retirement, she and Charlie moved to North Carolina where they made many friends and Diane was able to pursue her love of cooking, gardening and enjoy time with her cats, Velcro and Hobo.

Diane was predeceased by her parents, Helen Pleban and Al Wasley; her brother, Albert; and her uncle, Alfred, all of whom resided in Plymouth.

She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Charles Delnero; her stepdaughter, Tara Poggi; sister-in-law, Barbara Delnero; her aunt and uncle, Sylvia and Michael Hudacek and godson, Michael J. Hudacek Jr. Diane will be deeply missed and never forgotten by all who knew and loved her.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, N.C.


