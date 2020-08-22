Home

Charles V Sherbin Funeral Home
630 Main Rd
Wilkes Barre, PA 18706
(570) 822-3460
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 4, 2020
Dianne L. Betz

Dianne L. Betz of Wilkes-Barre passed away peacefully at the age of 74, surrounded by her family in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital CVICU unexpectedly after a massive stroke on Saturday Aug. 15, 2020.

Dianne was a 1964 graduate of Coughlin High School. She was a 15-year breast cancer survivor. She was most recently preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; and her sister and best friend, Rosemarie.

Dianne will be greatly missed by her sons, Brian and wife Leslie, Shickshinny; Sean and wife, Laura, Mountain Top; and her four grandchildren, Brianna, Carolyn, Lukas, and Juliette. She is survived by her brother, Robert Osborne and wife, Arlene, Hanover Twp.; her sister, Charlene Wunner, Florida; many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

There will be a private cemetery service for family on Sept. 4, 2020, as per Dianne's wishes. Arrangements were handled by Charles Sherbin Funeral Home in Hanover Green and Denison Cemetery in Swoyersville.


