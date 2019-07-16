Dolores A. Burge passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, while staying with her loving caretakers in Bridgewater.



She grew up in Edwardsville and worked as a seamstress until her retirement 26 years ago.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John L. and Anne McCloskey Hydock; her beloved husband, Austin "Ozzie" Burge; her brothers, Paul and John Hydock; as well as Sue Sabol.



Surviving are her loving niece, Deborah Evensen and her husband, Scott; Jenn, Rachael, Josh, her nephew, William Foster and wife, Christy; her cousins, George Sabol, Ronnie, Ros, Linda and Kim; her friends, Promodkumar C. and Jayshri P. Dave, Rick and Michell'e Boice, Jason Boice and Lyla, Kathy T. Evans, Virginia, Chuck and Yvonne, and Jacob and Zachary.



Dolores absolutely loved Harveys Lake and enjoyed spending peaceful summers there. She was a great cook and amazing baker who loved a good card game and going to bingo; she had a great sense of humor and was a kind and generous woman. Without children of her own, she paid special attention to and showered extra love on many of the surviving children of her friends mentioned above. She will be missed by all of us.



Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday in St. Ignatius Cemetery. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 16, 2019