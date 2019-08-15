Home

Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
Dolores A. Hankey Obituary
Dolores A. Hankey, 81, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Bonham Nursing Center.

Born in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Oleksa. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wonderful friend to all who knew her. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; son, Thomas; brother, Joseph; and sister, Betty Narkoff.

She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Deborah Havard; and Michelle Peluso and husband, Pasquale; grandchildren, Jerry Havard and wife, Tina; Katelynn Storm and husband, Mark; and Michael Warman; nine great-grandchildren; twin sister, Maryann Rybka; and brother, David Oleksa and wife, Gail; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the service Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made the local Association for the Blind.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 15, 2019
