Dolores Annette Redington Stevens, 86, a West Pittston native, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in the presence of her loving family.
Born June 2, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Charles Francis and Annette Davis Redington.
St. Dolores raised her family in Forty Fort before relocating to New Jersey. She worked for the Department of Defense in Philadelphia from 1975 to 1996, receiving many awards for excellence throughout her career.
Dolores was very proud of her children and found great pleasure in their many achievements in life. She was a caring, loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. After retirement, one of her most favorite pleasures was lunch outings with very dear friends who shaped her journey. She also enjoyed baking, cooking and caring for her Keeshond puppy. Her affection for Keeshonds was extraordinary. Over the last two years, Dolores traveled to Florida, California and Pennsylvania to joyously and lovingly share in the weddings of four of her grandchildren, fulfilling one of her greatest wishes.
Her husband, Donald Fredrick Stevens, died Jan. 26, 1995; and a son, Thomas Frank, also preceded her in death.
Dolores will be greatly missed by her children, Linda Livingston, Pennsylvania; Kenneth Delicati, Pennsylvania; Deborah and her husband, Joseph Leary, Forty Fort; and Charles Frank, New Jersey; grandchildren, Donna (Bill) Askew; Lisa (Sam) Sanguedolce; Lauren (Jason) Nolan; Kenny Delicati; Scott Livingston; Christopher (Eva) Livingston; Meghan Frank; Kaitlyn Frank; Christian (Reagan) Frank; and Josh Frank; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Megan, Madison, Avery, Kahlynn, Ari and Neecie; a brother, Charles Francis Redington and his wife, Muriel, Delaware; nieces; nephews; and other family and friends.
Dolores's family will celebrate her life privately.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Dolores's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 21, 2020