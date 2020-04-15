Home

Dolores C. Pisano Obituary
Dolores C. Pisano, 89, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Timber Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Plains Twp.

Dolores was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Carl and Anna Bauer Basler. She was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School, Wilkes-Barre. Prior to retirement, Dolores had been employed in the local garment industry.

Dolores was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, Wilkes-Barre, where she served as a Eucharistic minister and acolyte. She was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and was a "bulletin lady" at St. Mary's.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis G. Pisano Sr., on May 15, 1994; son-in-law, James Bower; grandsons, Patrick and Louis Pisano; and James Bower III; sisters, Ann Burian; Joan Dzurica; and Sylvia Basler.

Surviving are her son, Louis G. Pisano Jr. and his wife, Roseanne, Hanover Twp.; daughters, Dolores A. Rushton and her husband, Patrick, Mountain Top; and Patricia A. Bower, Dallas Twp.; grandchildren, Amy Krzywicki; Geoffrey Rushton; Mark Pisano; Christopher Pisano; Anthony Pisano; Katie Pisano; Matthew Bower; and Carmen Perry; great-grandchildren, Abbey Krzywicki; Emily Krzywicki; Eli Rushton; Aubrey Pisano; Avery Pisano; Ethan Pisano; Everett Pisano; Lily Perry; Levi Perry; and Vivienne Bower; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private for the immediate family. There will be no calling hours.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

A public celebration of Dolores' life and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences can be made by visiting Dolores's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 15, 2020
