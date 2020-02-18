Home

Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope parish
40 Park Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
1931 - 2020
Dolores Dalla-Verde Obituary
Dolores Dalla-Verde, of Washington Square Apartments, Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born Jan. 12, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Dziedziak Swiontek.

Dolores attended GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed in the area garment industry.

Dolores enjoyed cooking, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

A woman of strong faith, she was a member of Our Lady of Hope parish, Wilkes-Barre.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ermido Dalla-Verde, on Jan. 14, 1995; brothers, John and Stanley Swiontek; and sisters, Stella Seighman; Sophie Valvonis; Jenny Barney; and Helen Cardineau.

Surviving are her daughters, Donna Thomas and her husband, Tony, Wapwallopen; and Carol Novick, Pittston; son, Dale Dalla-Verde and his, wife, Antionette, Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Catina Hinz and her husband, Kenneth; Rachael Ruggeri and her husband, Michael; Shannon Luzny and her companion, Jamie Lewis; Michael Dalla-Verde; Hollie Spicer and her husband, William; Ryan Novick and his companion, Alyssa Bouch; and Nicholas Dalla-Verde; great-grandchildren, Taylor Fonzo; Anthony Ruggeri; Nicholas Ruggeri; Jacob Dalla-Verde; Gianna Ruggeri; Dylan Spicer; Ryleigh Novick; Ivy Spicer; and Noah Hinz; brother, Joseph Swiontek, Wilkes-Barre; and sister, Josephine Thieman, Nashville, Tenn.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Robert Sickler will be celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 18, 2020
