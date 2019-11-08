|
Dolores J. Williams, 86, of Nanticoke, passed away Wednesday evening, Nov. 6, 2019, at her home with her daughters and granddaughters at her side.
Born Aug. 5, 1933, in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine Czyck Terkowski. She attended the Nanticoke public schools and finished her studies in 1951. She married Harry D. "Red" Williams on Jan. 17, 1954. He passed away Jan. 14, 2014, three days prior to their 60th wedding anniversary.
Early in life, Dolores worked at the General Cigar Mill and in the Throwing Mill Industry before becoming a homemaker and raising her family. She was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke, and formerly Holy Trinity Church, her entire life.
In addition to her husband, Harry, Dolores is now reunited in Heaven with her sons, David, Daniel and Joseph; daughter, Mary; grandchildren, Tricia and Zachary; and her brothers, Stanley and Anthony Terkowski.
Surviving are her daughters, Esther Williams, Nanticoke; and Cheryl Robacheski, Plains Twp.; a daughter-in-law, Susan Williams, Nanticoke; grandchildren, April Yarem and husband, J.T.; Dan Williams Jr. and wife, Nicole; and Amber and Amy Robacheski; great grandchildren, Landon and Saylor Yarem; and O'lyvia Williams; brother, Richard Terkowski and wife, Shirley, Middleburg, Fla.; and nieces, nephews and cousins. She will also be missed by her "baby," Shih-tzu/Toy Poodle, Jaxson.
"Our Mom was the most loving, caring, compassionate and forgiving parent that any child could ask for and the best cook and baker. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and was so very proud of their accomplishments. She experienced many joys and also many sorrows in her life, but she was a strong woman and persevered through all her trials and tribulations. Mom, you are loved more than you will ever know and will be missed until the end of time. You are now with Daddy and your children and grandchildren. We love you and we know that you are safe in the arms of our Lord. May he hold you close. Rest Easy Mama." Love, Esther and Cheryl.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, primary site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash, her pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Sheatown.
Viewing and period of visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Dolores' family sincerely thanks the nurses from Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the wonderful care they provided and ask that memorial contributions, in her memory, be made to that organization at 600 Baltimore Drive, Unit 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 8, 2019