Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Faustina Catholic Church
Hanover Street
Nanticoke, PA
View Map
Dolores Jean Wadas


1928 - 2020
Dolores Jean Wadas Obituary

Dolores Jean Wadas, 92, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Guardian Elder Care, Nanticoke. 

Born Sept. 18, 1928, Dolores was the daughter of the late Jan and Koleta Wadas. Dolores attended Nanticoke Area School.  She was a licensed cosmetologist. For 20 years of her life she was the beloved Lunch Lady of the students at Pope John Paul II Elementary School in Nanticoke. She also served as a hospice volunteer at Guardian Elder Care in Nanticoke for several years.  Dolores was a member of St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke. She loved cooking and baking, and making pierogies with other ladies at the church.  She was an avid crocheter, having made and donated many afghans to patients at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Plains Twp. 

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Frank C. Wadas Sr.; and son, Frank C. Wadas Jr. as well as four sisters, Frances Pepperling, Julia Santangelo, Lillian Fraley and Gloria Bianchi.

Dolores is survived by her daughter, Sonia Maslowski and husband, John, Swoyersville; son, Ignatius M. Wadas and wife, Michelle (Lawyer), Lebanon; grandchildren, Kris Maslowski, Tiffany Maslowski,  Ignatius Wadas Jr.; and great-grandchild, Jenna Maslowski . 

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Faustina Catholic Church, Hanover Street, Nanticoke.

Family and friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday at The Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home, 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke . Dolores will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, Nanticoke.


