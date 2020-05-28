Home

Dolores Kasulanis Miller

Dolores Kasulanis Miller Obituary
Dolores Kasulanis Miller, 83, of Harding, passed away Monday evening, May 25, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Clark Summit, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Ethel Marszalek Zukowski.

Dolores was a high school graduate and earned the honor of being her class valedictorian. She was a homemaker all of her life. She will be sadly missed by daughters, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, of 62 years, Joseph Kasulanis, on Aug. 13, 2018; daughter, Connie Scott; brothers, Felix and Walter Zukowski.

Surviving are her daughters, Catherine McAnally and her husband, Robert, Villa Grove, Colo.; Susan Ebert and her husband, David, Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre; and Donna Parry and her husband, Gene, Hickory, N.C.; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

For information or to leave Dolores' family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.

A Lighthouse In The Distance

I'm a lighthouse in the distance

A light for all to see

I'll point you in the right direction

And plan your destiny

I am a very bright Beacon of Hope

Shining on the water in the night

Echoing softly –

"Come to me because I am the light"

I'm calling to everyone on the water

Especially the ships at sea

Calling to bring you light and hope

Throughout all of eternity

Come toward the light

And I'll steer you to harbor safely onto land

When the winds and waves are crashing down

I hear your plea and boldly, I always stand

When you only see storms and

Darkness furiously raging all around

Remember your lighthouse in the distance

And you surely will not drown

I have a purpose on the water

And it's for all of the world to see

My light forever burning

Throughout precious eternity

Love, God

"And everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?" John 11:26
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 28, 2020
