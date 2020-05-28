|
|
Dolores Kasulanis Miller, 83, of Harding, passed away Monday evening, May 25, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Clark Summit, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Ethel Marszalek Zukowski.
Dolores was a high school graduate and earned the honor of being her class valedictorian. She was a homemaker all of her life. She will be sadly missed by daughters, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, of 62 years, Joseph Kasulanis, on Aug. 13, 2018; daughter, Connie Scott; brothers, Felix and Walter Zukowski.
Surviving are her daughters, Catherine McAnally and her husband, Robert, Villa Grove, Colo.; Susan Ebert and her husband, David, Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre; and Donna Parry and her husband, Gene, Hickory, N.C.; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
For information or to leave Dolores' family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
A Lighthouse In The Distance
I'm a lighthouse in the distance
A light for all to see
I'll point you in the right direction
And plan your destiny
I am a very bright Beacon of Hope
Shining on the water in the night
Echoing softly –
"Come to me because I am the light"
I'm calling to everyone on the water
Especially the ships at sea
Calling to bring you light and hope
Throughout all of eternity
Come toward the light
And I'll steer you to harbor safely onto land
When the winds and waves are crashing down
I hear your plea and boldly, I always stand
When you only see storms and
Darkness furiously raging all around
Remember your lighthouse in the distance
And you surely will not drown
I have a purpose on the water
And it's for all of the world to see
My light forever burning
Throughout precious eternity
Love, God
"And everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?" John 11:26
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 28, 2020