Dolores Kolander Evans passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, April 6, 2019.
|
She lived in Endwell, N.Y., and was formally from Scranton. She was born on March 8, 1940. Her parents were the late Stanley "Zippo" and Catherine Kolander, of Avoca. She graduated from Avoca High School in 1957.
She is survived by a brother, Walter Kolander, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; son, Gary Evans; daughter-in-law, Lora Evans; and granddaughters, Sara and Julia Evans, Shavertown; daughter, Eileen Airey; and grandsons, Robert Airey and Thomas Airey, Scranton.
When she was healthy, Dolores liked nothing more then to make the drive down to Scranton and spend a Saturday afternoon with her granddaughters, whether it would be sitting in the yard for an afternoon or going out to lunch with them.
Her son would like to thank Mallory Williamson of Absolut Care of Endicott for her compassion and care of his mother in her final hours.
There will be no public calling hours and interment will be at the privacy of the family.
Arrangements are made by Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services, Binghamton, N.Y.
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 12, 2019