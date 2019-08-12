|
|
Dolores "Dolly" Ksiezopolski Hrabousky of Pittston died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in PAM Specialty Hospital of Wilkes-Barre, surrounded by family and the amazing nurses after a recent battle with a wound complication.
Born in 1930 in Kingston, she graduated from Jenkins High School in 1948. Dolly enjoyed ballet as a child and was a lifelong student, always reading, listening to the radio and in recent years researching the Internet for the secrets of the universe. Even into her 89th year of life, she would tell everyone she still did not know what she wanted to be when she grew up!
She was first generation American, and proud of her Lithuanian heritage. She was fluent in both English and Lithuanian, passing on cuss words to the younger generation, which is just calling one a 'bullfrog and snake.' In her youth, she worked in a retail dress shop on South Main in Wilkes-Barre and at the Majestic Diner in Pittston. She would tell everyone, 'Nothing beats a Majestic burger' - even sending her grandson, Tom, out to sneak some into the hospital.
She was a homemaker with first husband, Thomas Ksiezopolski, a furniture maker and upholsterer. They ran an upholstery business from their home in Inkerman, while raising their boys, David and Thomas. Not believing in nursing homes, she cared for her ailing mother, Rosalie, in their home for decades.
Dolores, known as Gammy to her grandchildren, was their best friend. She spent hours on the phone, learning about their days, and would play hide and seek or dress up with them. The walk-up attic was full of family history and during their visits, she spent hours with them hunting for treasures. She enjoyed yard sales and roller skating with them even into her 60s! She would sing and dance the latest pop songs and enjoy being silly.
A big pet lover, she always had a dog or cat - even chickens! She loved her pets as if they were her children. She always comforted relatives and friends who lost a pet and cried with them. In addition to being compassionate, she was a jokester, always sharing the latest joke (all colors). Every card she sent included personal drawings (she loved to doodle) and clippings of jokes and funny stories.
Returning home, her grandchildren parallel parked in a small spot in front of her building. After giving positive feedback on the parking, she said "I can't get out with the curb" - they why she let them park there, she chuckled, "Oh, I just wanted to see if you could park in the spot." When dating her second husband, she brought him to meet the family for the first time, everyone was shocked seeing a priest exit the car. After dinner, he played polkas on an accordion, and everyone was in disbelief. He finally pulled off his fake white paper collar and both broke out into laughter!
Dolly was a lively spirit, witty and sharp all through her life. Her granddaughter recalls when Dolly told her "Don't put me in a nursing home - those people are old!" She said this when she was 88! Despite her years, Dolly was always young at heart, had a strong will to live and right up until the end, kept saying she had books to read, conversations to have and things to learn yet.
When she would read the obituaries, always commenting that the cause of death should be a requirement and they should capture the person's spirit, not just read as a bio of who died before them and who lives on afterwards. Dolly's family hopes this gives you an insight to the amazing person she was.
She was preceded in death by husband, Thomas Ksiezopolski, a World War II veteran; and second husband, Joseph Hrabousky, a World War II veteran; her sister, Louise Darby; sister, Aldonna Hemphill; brother, Stanley Sandarg; and granddaughter, Tracy Ksiezopolski.
Dolly is survived by her son, Thomas Ksiezopolski and wife, Marisol, Florida; son, David Ksiezopolski and wife, Dorie; her daughter, Brittany; and grandson, Grayden, Avoca; former daughter-in-law, Pat Merriman, Chinchilla; granddaughter, Debby Ciccone and husband, Phil, Woodstock, Ga.; grandson, Tom Ksiezopolski, Woodstock, Ga.; grandson, Ryan Ksiezopolski and wife, Kristine Ksiezopolski, Port Griffith; great-granddaughter, Sarah Ksiezopolski, Port Griffith; numerous nephews and nieces throughout the east coast and Lithuania.
Dolores was a member of the former World Wide Church of God. A private viewing will be held Tuesday for the family at Kiesinger Funeral Home, 255 McAlpine St., Avoca, followed by a graveside service in Lithuanian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming.
A college fund has been established for Dolly's only great-grandchild, Sarah, contributions may be sent to PNC Bank, 650 S. Main St., Pittston, PA 18640.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 12, 2019