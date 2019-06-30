Dolores Janis, 78, of Mountain Top, passed away Friday morning, June 28, 2019, in Geisinger Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., after a short illness.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, Dolores was the daughter of the late Bruno and Sophia Paszkiewicz Zdanowicz.



Dolores was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Plains Twp., Class of 1959, and Empire Beauty School and Cosmetology, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1960. She was employed as a beautician by Barbara's Hair Fashions, Wilkes-Barre, at Sugarman's Appliance Center for 24 years, until its closing, The Comfort Inn Suites, Wilkes-Barre, for three years, and last at Mohegan Sun Arena from its opening until her retirement in 2014.



She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley J. Janis, Jr., on April 20, 2017; and her son, Stephen J. Janis, on May 5, 2016; and her sister, Patricia Bachman, on July 30, 2014.



Surviving are her daughter, Diane Ebert and her husband, Bruce, Plains Twp.; her sister, Sister Immacule Zdanowicz, O.S.F., Reading.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery, Plains Twp. Family and friends may call Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. in church.



Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.



Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, in Dolores' memory.



For additional information or to leave Dolores's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 30, 2019