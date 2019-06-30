Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saints Peter & Paul Church
13 Hudson Road
Plains, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Peter & Paul Church
13 Hudson Road
Plains, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Janis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores M. Janis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores M. Janis Obituary
Dolores Janis, 78, of Mountain Top, passed away Friday morning, June 28, 2019, in Geisinger Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., after a short illness.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Dolores was the daughter of the late Bruno and Sophia Paszkiewicz Zdanowicz.

Dolores was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Plains Twp., Class of 1959, and Empire Beauty School and Cosmetology, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1960. She was employed as a beautician by Barbara's Hair Fashions, Wilkes-Barre, at Sugarman's Appliance Center for 24 years, until its closing, The Comfort Inn Suites, Wilkes-Barre, for three years, and last at Mohegan Sun Arena from its opening until her retirement in 2014.

She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley J. Janis, Jr., on April 20, 2017; and her son, Stephen J. Janis, on May 5, 2016; and her sister, Patricia Bachman, on July 30, 2014.

Surviving are her daughter, Diane Ebert and her husband, Bruce, Plains Twp.; her sister, Sister Immacule Zdanowicz, O.S.F., Reading.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery, Plains Twp. Family and friends may call Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. in church.

Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, in Dolores' memory.

For additional information or to leave Dolores's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now