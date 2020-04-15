|
Dolores M. Martin, 80, of Clifton Park, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at home.
She was born to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Lovendusky Hoolick, Wilkes-Barre.
She was predeceased by her husband, George Martin Jr.; and her son, George Michael Martin; brothers, Stephen and Joseph; and sister, Irene (Katyl).
Dolores was a graduate of Marymount High School and East Stroudsburg State College. She worked as a teacher before beginning a career as a real estate broker in New York, Michigan and Colorado.
She was a member of St. Edward the Confessor Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Martin; son, Christopher Martin; sisters, Marie Yuknavage; and Barbara Keiderling; and grandchildren, Jessie and Alexia.
A funeral Mass and memorial will be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Edward the Confessor Church, www.faithdirect.net, parish code: NY 113.
To express condolences, please visit www.catricalfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 15, 2020