Dolores M. Martin

Dolores M. Martin Obituary
Dolores M. Martin, 80, of Clifton Park, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at home.

She was born to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Lovendusky Hoolick, Wilkes-Barre.

She was predeceased by her husband, George Martin Jr.; and her son, George Michael Martin; brothers, Stephen and Joseph; and sister, Irene (Katyl).

Dolores was a graduate of Marymount High School and East Stroudsburg State College. She worked as a teacher before beginning a career as a real estate broker in New York, Michigan and Colorado.

She was a member of St. Edward the Confessor Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Martin; son, Christopher Martin; sisters, Marie Yuknavage; and Barbara Keiderling; and grandchildren, Jessie and Alexia.

A funeral Mass and memorial will be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Edward the Confessor Church, www.faithdirect.net, parish code: NY 113.

To express condolences, please visit www.catricalfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 15, 2020
