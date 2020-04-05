|
Dolores M. Rinehimer, 92, formerly from Slocum Twp., died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Allied Services, Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Slocum Twp., on March 20, 1928, she was the daughter of Charles and Ethel Myers Jones. She was a graduate of Newport High School in Wanamie; loved cooking, gardening, singing, reading, bird watching, doing word puzzles, but most of all she loved her family and spending time with them. She belonged to Faith United Methodist Church in Slocum Twp., where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years and also sang in the choir.
She is survived by her son, Craig and his wife, Susan, Macungie; daughter, Joy, Kingston; grandchildren, Jody, Jason, Daniel, Casey, Andrew, Jessica and Shaun; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Hayley, Taylor, Lucas, Riley, Jacob, Morgan and Layla. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Earl Rinehimer; sisters, Dorothy Arnold, Marjorie Harrington, Marion Shelhamer, Mildred Marchetti, Shirley Shelhamer; and brothers, Walter, Robert and Charles Jones.
The family wants to thank the third floor staff of Little Flower Manor/Allied Meade Street for their kindness and compassionate care over the last several years.
Private funeral service is under the direction of Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with interment in Slocum Cemetery.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 5, 2020