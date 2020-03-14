|
Dolores Mary Borowski passed away quietly Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the age of 95, after a brief illness.
Dolores was a life-long resident of the Heights in Wilkes-Barre, who enjoyed gardening, jewelry-making and sewing. She was a strong and determined woman who loved her home where she lived until her sudden illness.
She was a skilled seamstress and a member of the International Ladies' Garment Union. Dolores was a faithful Catholic and a parishioner of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bernard; father, Frank Bartz; mother, Mary Palko Bartz; daughter-in-law, Janet Rochelle; and brothers, Frank, Leo, Edward and Joseph.
She is survived by two sons, Bernard Mark, Hughestown; David Franklin and wife, Patricia Ann, Annandale, Va.; and grandson, David Joseph, Los Angeles.
The family is planning a celebration of life in the spring.
Arrangements were entrusted to Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 14, 2020