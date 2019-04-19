Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Musko. View Sign

Dolores Musko, 80, of Plains Twp., wife of 60 years to Richard Musko, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.



She was born to the late Joseph J. Sr. and Catherine Cronauer Cullen. She worked for Leslie Fae & Atwater, Plymouth, for over 30 years combined service, but her most celebrated position was that of grandmother.



She enjoyed traveling, particularly cross-country trips via private plane and cruises to Hawaii, the Bahamas and, most recently, family trips to Ocean City, Md.



She was predeceased by son, Richard Musko; grandson, Robbie Mrak; sisters, Annmarie Yablonski and Theresa Evans; and brother, Joseph Cullen.



Along with her husband, Dolores is survived by daughters, Gloria Thurman (Michael), Los Angeles, Calif.; Linda Mrak (Robert), Plains Twp.; and Nicole Rismondo (Timothy), Dallas; beloved sister-in-law and caregiver, Geraldine Evanko; sister, Patricia Gayoski; grandchildren, Christine Carter, Rebecca Saia, Stephanie Fernandes, Holly Mrak, Richard Musko, Anthony Rismondo and Allison Rismondo; and great-grandchildren, Emil, Myles, Emilya, Milo, Anastashia, Derrick, Jovan, Keenan and Faylinn.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Sirilatha Hosur and the staff of the Henry Cancer Center, Nurses of the Geisinger Hospital Wound Center, and Nurse Bonnie for the exceptional medical care and treatment. Special thanks also to the nurses and staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart who provided compassionate care during Dolores's final days.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with a burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Dallas.



Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Janet Weis Children's Hospital, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822.

40 South Main Street

Plains , PA 18705

