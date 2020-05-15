Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Dolores Serafin Obituary
Dolores Serafin, 88, of Dupont, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Dupont on March 7, 1932, she was a daughter of the late John and Catherine Kapko.

Dolores graduated from Dupont High School and retired from the garment industry. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund Serafin; siblings, Ann Bekanich; Sam Hudick; John Hudick; and Michael Hudick.

Surviving are her children, Ed Serafin and his wife, Becky, Big Run; Michele Madrak and her husband, Stanley, Old Forge; and Cheryl McDade and her husband, Brian, Pittston. She is also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Dupont.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit Dolores' obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 15, 2020
