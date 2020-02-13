|
|
Dolores Theresa Baer, 93, formerly of Hunlock Creek, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at The Meadows Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Cecilia Yost Smith.
She was a licensed beautician but spent most of her life as a homemaker.
As a young woman, Dolores enjoyed vacations to Canada with her spouse and sons, where she spent many hours fishing. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, canning and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Baer Sr.; son, John R. Baer Jr.; brothers, George, Roy, John and Pierce.
Surviving are her son, Barry Baer and spouse, Debbie, Hunlock Creek; daughter-in-law, Susan Baer, Kingston; grandsons, Shawn and Barry Jr.; granddaughter, Rachel; and great-granddaughter, Lucy.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.
Interment will follow in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 13, 2020