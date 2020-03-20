Home

Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Dominic "Donnie" Carsia

Dominic "Donnie" Carsia Obituary
Dominic "Donnie" Carsia, 70, of Exeter, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Dominic and Alice Rozelle Carsia. He was a graduate of Wyoming Area. In his youth, he enjoyed playing basketball and worked alongside his father at Fox Hill Citgo Service Station. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission for 30 years. He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.

Dominic enjoyed having lunch with his brothers-in-law, Ed and Jim Booth, and his passion was his family, where he loved spending time with his wife, Mary Jane, and his beloved grandchildren.

Preceding him in death was a sister, Linda Welc.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, the former Mary Jane Booth; children, Jennifer Balchune and her husband, Joseph, Eldersburg, Md.; Nick Carsia and his wife, Joy, Swoyersville; grandchildren, Jenelle and Jillian Balchune; and Julia Carsia; many brothers and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.

Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are by Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For information or to send condolences, please visit us at wwwmetcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 20, 2020
