Home

POWERED BY

Services
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
For more information about
Dominic Musto
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominic Musto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominic Musto


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dominic Musto Obituary
On Friday, July 26, 2019, Dominic Musto of Pittston Twp. passed away unexpectedly in his home at the age of 42.

Born in Kingston on Aug. 13, 1976, he was the son of John and Carole Azarovich Musto of Pittston.

Dominic was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Bernice Musto; and brother-in-law, Peter Zawierucha.

In addition to his mother and father, Dominic is survived by wife, Heather Musto; children, Harley Antoniello, William Hambridge, Devon Fine, Veronica VanDerVort and Dominic M. Musto; brothers, Tony Musto, John Musto and his fiance, Lori Odzana; sister, Jennifer Zawierucha and her fiance, Rob Keogh; grandmother, Martha A. Azarovich; sisters-in-law, Melanie Walls and her husband, Antonio; and Lindsay Heller and her husband, Robert; brother-in-law, Roy E. White; mother-in-law, Lydia Dorwart; and father-in-law, Roy O. White and his wife, Nancy. Dominic is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins.

All services will be private and held at the families convenience.

In lieu of flowers, any cards and/or donations for the future needs of his younger children can be made in Dom's memory. Donations can be made to Dom's wife, Heather Musto, 668 William St., Pittston Twp., PA 18640.

To express your condolences to Dom's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dominic's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now