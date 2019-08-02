|
On Friday, July 26, 2019, Dominic Musto of Pittston Twp. passed away unexpectedly in his home at the age of 42.
Born in Kingston on Aug. 13, 1976, he was the son of John and Carole Azarovich Musto of Pittston.
Dominic was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Bernice Musto; and brother-in-law, Peter Zawierucha.
In addition to his mother and father, Dominic is survived by wife, Heather Musto; children, Harley Antoniello, William Hambridge, Devon Fine, Veronica VanDerVort and Dominic M. Musto; brothers, Tony Musto, John Musto and his fiance, Lori Odzana; sister, Jennifer Zawierucha and her fiance, Rob Keogh; grandmother, Martha A. Azarovich; sisters-in-law, Melanie Walls and her husband, Antonio; and Lindsay Heller and her husband, Robert; brother-in-law, Roy E. White; mother-in-law, Lydia Dorwart; and father-in-law, Roy O. White and his wife, Nancy. Dominic is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins.
All services will be private and held at the families convenience.
In lieu of flowers, any cards and/or donations for the future needs of his younger children can be made in Dom's memory. Donations can be made to Dom's wife, Heather Musto, 668 William St., Pittston Twp., PA 18640.
To express your condolences to Dom's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 2, 2019