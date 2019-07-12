Dominick Aufiero, 83, of Mountain Top, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Frank and Elinor Chicknosky Aufiero. Dominick was a 1953 graduate of GAR Memorial High School and he received a degree in civil engineering from Penn State University.



Dominick was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving during the Korean War and a member of the local U.S. Marine Corps League in White Haven.



He began his civil engineering career with the National Geological Survey and was later employed by Addy Asphalt, Slusser Brothers and lastly, Evans Asphalt. He also served as a board member for the Wright Twp. Sanitary Authority.



Dominick was a member of St. Jude Parish in Mountain Top. He enjoyed playing cards at the Keystone Club. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish. He shared a hunting cabin in Bradford County with a group of friends and enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Martina Degnan Aufiero, in 2018; and by his brother, Joseph Aufiero, in 1998.



Dominick is survived by his daughters, Judith LaRosa and her husband, James, Marlton, N.J.; Martina Aufiero and her spouse, Melissa, Berwyn; Dawn Osiecki and her husband, Jason, Lincoln University; grandchildren, Olivia and Elizabeth LaRosa; Sylas, Greyson and Sofia Aufiero; Natalie and Allyson Osiecki; sister, Marlene Mason, Kingston; and several nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Jude Church, 420 S. Mountain Blvd. (state Route 309), Mountain Top. Family and friends attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church Tuesday.



Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday in the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the White Haven Marine Corps League 1039, 3 VFW Road, White Haven, PA 18661.



Condolences may be sent by visiting Dominick's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 12, 2019