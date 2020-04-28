|
|
Dominick Joseph Manisera, 92, of Dupont, passed away Sunday morning, April 26, 2020, at home.
Born in Dupont on June 18, 1927, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Iannuzzo Manisera.
Dominick was a graduate of Dupont High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Dominick had worked at United Laminated and Deitzer Kitchens and for most of his career, he was a self-employed carpenter.
He was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston, and a member of the American Legion. He was an avid golfer and in his younger years, he enjoyed hunting. Dominick also enjoyed watching tennis on television. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be truly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Patte Manisera; and sisters, Katherine Sudol and Phyllis Calabrese.
Surviving are his three daughters, Ann Marie Nagy and her husband, Frank, Pittston Twp.; Christine Manisera and her husband, Brian Hoffman, Weatherly; and Patti Ann Manisera, Dupont; granddaughter, Calley Ann Nagy, Pittston Twp.; sister, Ann Cikowski, Moosic; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services with interment in Memorial Shrine Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 28, 2020