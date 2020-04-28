Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominick Manisera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominick Joseph Manisera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dominick Joseph Manisera Obituary
Dominick Joseph Manisera, 92, of Dupont, passed away Sunday morning, April 26, 2020, at home.

Born in Dupont on June 18, 1927, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Iannuzzo Manisera.

Dominick was a graduate of Dupont High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Dominick had worked at United Laminated and Deitzer Kitchens and for most of his career, he was a self-employed carpenter.

He was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston, and a member of the American Legion. He was an avid golfer and in his younger years, he enjoyed hunting. Dominick also enjoyed watching tennis on television. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be truly missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Patte Manisera; and sisters, Katherine Sudol and Phyllis Calabrese.

Surviving are his three daughters, Ann Marie Nagy and her husband, Frank, Pittston Twp.; Christine Manisera and her husband, Brian Hoffman, Weatherly; and Patti Ann Manisera, Dupont; granddaughter, Calley Ann Nagy, Pittston Twp.; sister, Ann Cikowski, Moosic; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services with interment in Memorial Shrine Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit Dominick's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dominick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -