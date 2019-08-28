|
|
Dominick "Netzer" Stella of the Keystone section of Plains Twp. passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 22, 2019, at United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Twp.
Born in the Keystone section of Plains Twp., he was the son of the late Anthony and Giulia Angeli Stella.
He was one of eight close-knit siblings.
Dominick attended Plains Memorial High School and was employed as a heavy equipment operator by Pagnotti Enterprises until his retirement.He was an avid baseball fan and loved playing cards.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Mancia and Jennie "Piccina" Million; brothers, Primo, August "Litzi," Fernando "Fia" and Angelo "Bomer" Stella; and son-in-law, Frank J. Valvano III.
Surviving are his daughter, Pamela Valvano and her companion, Harry Ware, Clark Summit; granddaughter, Leah Stella Valvano and her husband, Doug Miller; and Abbey Valvano-Kelley and her husband, Jason; great-granddaughter, Miller; sister, Irene Zluchowski, Wilkes-Barre; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating.
Interment will be held in Lithuanian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming.
Family and friends may call one hour before the funeral Mass Saturday in the church.
Arrangements by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Frank J. Valvano Memorial Scholarship at the Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains, 270 Lake Avenue, Montrose, PA 18801.
For information or to leave Dominick's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 28, 2019