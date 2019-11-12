|
|
Dominick Venetz, 61, of Sweet Valley, and formerly of Dalton, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Dominick Venetz and Ann Carter Venetz Gibbs. He graduated from West Scranton High School in 1976. His favorite teams were Penn State and the New York Giants. Dominick spent much of his time serving as a mentor for children, imparting his knowledge and wisdom on the lives he touched over the years.
He was preceded in death by a brother, David.
He is survived by three sons, Dominick, Paul and Michael; two brothers, Albert and Ronald Gibbs; five sisters, Sandy Mantanye, Barbara Pechal, Lisa Don Vito, Roseann Warpus and Mary Howell; and two grandchildren, Aiden and Sarah Venetz.
Family and friends are invited to attend Dominick's funeral at 10 a.m. Thursday at Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St. Taylor, with a blessing service by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli.
Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Falls Twp.
Friends may call from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 12, 2019