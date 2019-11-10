|
Dominick Zarola, 89, of Wilkes-Barre passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Born Dec. 14, 1929, in Kingston, he was a son of the late Dominick and Catherine Fatheryar Zarola.
Dominick was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School. He retired from the former Mercy Hospital in the early 1990s and previously worked as a landscape contractor for many years.
Dominick was a passionate fisherman and equine sports enthusiast. He enjoyed family trips to Cape May for more than 45 years and playing the role of Pied Piper to his grandchildren.
Brothers, Joseph, Thomas, William and Robert Zarola, and sisters, Betty McAnulty and Laura Jean Burkel, preceded him in death.
Dominick will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Carmelita Tosline; children, Anthony and his wife, Lynda Zarola, Wilkes-Barre; William V. Zarola, Dallas; Susan and her husband, Eric Cohen, New York; and Joseph and his wife, Tracy Zarola, Shavertown; grandchildren, Maria, Nicholas, Anthony and Michael Zarola, Dominick, Zoe and Angelo Zarola; Samantha and Joshua Cohen, and Patrick and Adam Zarola; sister, Kathleen Stile, Naples, Fla.; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Celebration of Dominick's life will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday from McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Aloysius. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Dominick's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 10, 2019