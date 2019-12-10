|
|
Don Henderson Byrnes, born June 9, 1923, in San Jose, Calif., to Aleana and Roscoe Byrnes, Burlingame, Calif., passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, after a long battle with renal cancer. He was 96 years old.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen, and is survived by his son, Michael Byrnes and wife, Marian; three grandchildren, Peter, Michelle and Catherine; and a great-grandson, Everett
He lived a full and interesting life and travelled to many parts of the world. He attended Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy and when World War II broke out, he was called to serve in the Navy in the Pacific and European theaters. Two of his ships sank when they were attacked by kamikaze planes and he was present during the surrender of Japan in Tokyo Bay on board the U.S.S. Missouri.
He worked in Saudi Arabia from 1947 to 1949 with Aranco Oil as a harbor master in the Persian Gulf. He was plant manager for Container Corporation, Portland, Ore., and Corona California for almost 20 years and retired early to his farm in Costa Rica.
Missing the United States, they moved back to Santa Cruz, Calif., and then to Portland, Ore. In his finally years, he lived in Kingston with his son and family. He was proud to be one of the first people to walk across the newly opened Golden Gate Bridge and had an ongoing love of his vehicles, which included an Indian Motorcycle; Triumph TR3; 1935 Ford Convertible; C7 Osley Micro car; and CJ5 Jeep.
Interment will be in Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Ore., with military honors.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 10, 2019