Don Metzger passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 18, 2020, with his children by his side, at the young age of 66.
Don was born Nov. 17, 1953, in Wilkes-Barre, to the late Anthony and Margaret Metzger.
Don was a graduate of James M. Coughlin, Class of 1971, where he lettered and excelled in football and track. He was a longtime employee of Pepsi Co., Mountain Top. He coached various sports teams over the years and was like a father to many. Don's favorite past time was trips to the beach with his family and lying by the pool. If there was water and sun, he was there. He was generous, kind-hearted and the biggest comedian. In short, "Don was Don," if you knew him, you know.
Don was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Metzger and father, Anthony Metzger.
He is survived by his children, Matthew J. Metzger and his wife, Chelsae; Dr. Kaileen A. Metzger and boyfriend, Steven Starbuck; Grant Metzger; former wife, Molly Metzger; brother, Robert Metzger; sister, Sandy Metzger-Shaw and her husband, Aaron; nephew, David J. Zurek; and niece, Sabrina S. Zurek.
Don will be laid to rest Saturday in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Albrightsville.
Condolences can be sent to the family at eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 21, 2020