Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
9:30 AM
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Therese's Church
64 Davis St.
Shavertown, PA
Donald A. Nallon Obituary

Donald Andrew Nallon, 87, of Shavertown, formerly of Morrisville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Frank and Katherine Sherman Nallon.

He was a 1951 graduate of St. Mary's High School.

Donald was an extrusion machine operator for Okonite cable company where he worked for 35 years.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean conflict.

He was a member of St. Therese's Parish, American Legion, Dallas, VFW, Kingston, and the Elks. He was a lifelong avid supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Delmore; daughter, Barbara Ann Nallon; brother, Frank "Buddy" Nallon; sister, Dorothy Nallon.

Surviving are daughter, Donna Nallon Zavaskas, Shavertown; grandchildren, Donald Drelick, Hanover Twp.; Amy Zavaskas Austin and husband, Danny, Hanover Twp.; Caitlin Geiger and companion, Jeff Fenner, Nanticoke; Zachary Geiger, Hanover Twp; great-grandchildren, Michael, Aiden, Alice, Meadow and Lucas; sister-in-law, Patricia Bogumil, Wilkes-Barre.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown. The Rev. James Paisley will officiate.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.


