Donald Allen Wesley, 86, of Sweet Valley, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, June 9, 2019, peacefully at his home.



He was born in Sweet Valley on Jan. 3, 1933, and was the son of the late George and Claire Deets Wesley.



Donald served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was owner/operator of Don Wesley's Used Car and Body Shop in Sweet Valley. Donald was a successful entrepreneur which included a local cable television company in Sweet Valley, land developer and home construction. He had a caring and generous heart and helped many people in need during difficult times in their lives. Donald enjoyed fishing and relaxing at his cabin in Canada, loved being around children, especially his grandchildren. He was proud to be part of the Great American Race.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Harry, Warden and George Wesley; grandson, Scott Allen Kondash; son-in-law, Timothy Sutliff; half-brother, Ferman Wesley; and half-sister, Jean Atkinson



Donald is survived by five daughters, Helen Frank (John), Diane Kondash (Joseph), Donna Sutliff, Katrina Kottler (Jack) and Laura Crawford (Daniel); brother, Larry Wesley; sisters, June Walsh, Lois Sayre, Mary Claire Warman and Beverly Steltz; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; his special friend, Jean Wesley.



A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with his grandson, George Frank, officiating.



Visitation will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m. prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Unit 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company, 5383 Main Road, Sweet Valley, PA 18656.



Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 11, 2019