Donald Bryk, 48, of Newton Ransom, formerly of Avoca died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 due to injuries pertaining from a motor vehicle accident.



He was born in Avoca on Sept. 6, 1970; and was the son of the late Walter and Florence (Siglin) Bryk.



Donny was a 1988 graduate of Pittston Area High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve and served with the reserve for over six years, while with the reserve he trained as a vehicle technician and became a certified mechanic. Donny was employed as a vehicle technician by FedEx and was employed for 24 years.



He was a very family oriented man, who enjoyed spending most of his free time with family. He was the operator of Bryk Family Farms of Newton and loved to tend to his orchard of blueberries and fruit bearing trees. He was an avid outdoorsman and a member of the Shiny Mountain sportsman Club. He loved to work on his cars, trucks and tractors, and was also and avid collector of guns. Donny was a loving husband, father, brother and uncle and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Walter Bryk Jr.



He is survived by his wife of four years, the former Rebecca Schermerhorn; his children, Cassiey Bryk, of Virginia, Tyler Bryk, of Wapwallopen and Nicholai Nocella, of Ransom. Also surviving are his sister, Debra Bryk of Avoca; brother, Richard Bryk, of Scranton; nephew Zachary Bryk and niece, Gina Bryk.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont with Fr. Thomas Petro officiating.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday. Interment will be held at the St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 15, 2019