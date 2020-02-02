|
|
Donald C. Kenzakowski Sr., 79, of West Chester, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. He was the husband of Maureen C. Chandler Kenzakowski.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Chester Francis and Cecilia Wanda Libertowski Kenzakowski. Donald was a faithful member of Ss. Philip and James Church-Exton, where he also served as an assistant scout master for Troop No. 105 for many years. He was employed as a network engineer by Unisys for several years until his retirement.
In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his children, Donald C. Kenzakowski Jr. (Michele); Leo F. Kenzakowski (Sarah); Maura L. Pisano (John); Becky A. Kenzakowski; Maggie M.C. Cassel (Troy); Bernie A.P. Kenzakowski (Mariesa); and Neal A. Kenzakowski (Stephanie); grandchildren, Mary, Ben, Dominic, Bernadette, Joe, Jack, Rosemary, Alex, Nicholas, Molly, Julia, Grace, Violet and Olivia.
He was predeceased by a son, Michael Joseph Kenzakowski; and a brother, Allen F. Kenzakowski.
Visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Logan Funeral Home Inc., 698 E. Lincoln Highway, Exton.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 10:30 a.m., all in Ss. Philip and James Church, 107 N. Ship Road, Exton. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mostly Muttz Rescue, P.O. Box 406, Gilbertsville, PA 19525 or online at www.mostlymuttz.org.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 2, 2020