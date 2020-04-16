Home

Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5533
Donald C. Kivler


1929 - 2020
Donald C. Kivler Obituary
Donald C. Kivler, 92, of Lake Silkworth, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born in Nanticoke on Jan. 14, 1929, son of the late Clarence and Ruth Morris Kivler.

Don was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and Wilkes College.

After college, he served his country by serving in the U.S. Navy, after being honorable discharged, he entered into the insurance business and retired from Penn-Miller insurance Co.

He was a member of Nebo-Baptist Church, Nanticoke, Lake Silkworth Volunteer Fire Co., Lake Silkworth Protective Association, Luzerne County Fire Police Association, Nanticoke Masonic Lodge, Irem Temple Shrine, St. Davids Society and the Hi-Lites Auto Club.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise.

Surviving are his nephew, Thomas Dibble and wife, Julia; niece, Joann Goddard; many great-nieces and nephews; Tracey, Richard, Kerri, Alex, Christine, Phillip, Jennifer, Brian, Jake, Dakota, Luke, Ethan, Abigail, Drew, Madison, Jack; and the Marie Hamilton Family.

Private funeral services are being arranged by Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 16, 2020
