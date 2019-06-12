Donald David Carey, 75, of Bear Creek, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, June 9, 2019, at The Meadows Nursing and Rehab Center, after an illness.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Dorothy S. Carey Maguire and the late David F. Carey.



He was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Plains Twp., and attended King's College and Wilkes University.



Early in his career, he was employed by Counsel House and went on to work for over 30 years as an award-winning news and sports photographer for The Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.



He was a member of the PA Outdoor Writers Association from 1986 until his death and an avid sportsman who served as a deputy waterways conservation officer for 12 years and deputy information officer for 18.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Robert Maguire; and his brother-in-law, Leo P. Lynott.



Surviving are his sisters, Marijo C. DePaola and her husband, Tony; Dorothy C. Lynott, Maureen C. Albrecht and her husband, Mark; his three nephews, Matt DePaola, Devin and Nate Albrecht.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Therese's Church, Pioneer Avenue and Davis Street, Shavertown. The Rev. James J. Paisley will officiate with Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn concelebrating.



The family would like to thank The Meadows Nursing Home, 3rd floor staff, for their care and compassion during his illness.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509 or Shavertown Volunteer Fire Department, 172 N. Main St., Shavertown, PA 18708.



Private interment will be held at the family's convenience.



Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary