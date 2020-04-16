|
Donald E. Smith, 73, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away suddenly Monday, April 13, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Fredress Smith.
He was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre. After high school, he started a career in law enforcement as a Wilkes-Barre police officer. He enjoyed a long and fulfilling career later working with several enforcement agencies in his retirement.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 36 and the American Legion Post 815.
He was an avid outdoors-man enjoying hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed going to the cabin with the Mountain Misfits, his hunting buddies.
Donald was a loving husband, father, adoring grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law and friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Many of his favorite things to do was attending anything with his family. From school functions, watching his grandchildren's sporting events and large family gatherings, he loved them all.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Smith; and sister, Ellen Cecelon.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of more than 45 years, Barbara Majikes Smith; daughter, Kelly Ann Nilon and her companion, James Decker; son, DJ; grandchildren, Kayley, Tanner and Brayden Nilon; and his two buddies, Aiden and Julian Decker; sister, Tracy Bradshaw and husband, Roger; many nieces; nephews; numerous brother and sisters-in laws; and friends.
Due to the current state of emergency, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 16, 2020