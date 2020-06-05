|
Donald F. Lewis, 75, of Acworth, Ga., formerly of Hanover Twp., died Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Don moved to Ohio in 1967. He met his wife there and settled with his family in Georgia in 1986.
He was a graduate of Hanover Twp. High School, Class of 1962. Don served in the Air Force as an air traffic controller, stationed in England from 1962 to 1966. He was a member of the American Legion Post 304, Acworth. He was employed for many years as a civilian air traffic controller. Don enjoyed his grandchildren and playing cards, darts, golf and pool.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Angeline Lewis; and two brothers.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Ruth; daughters, Rebecca (Shawn) Sartain; Jennifer Migliosi; and Lori (Charles) Minotto; eight grandchildren; brother, Richard, Pennsylvania; and sister, Grace, New York; and extended family and friends.
Services were private.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 5, 2020