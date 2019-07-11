Donald F. "Ducky" Mantush Sr., 70, of Bear Creek, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at home peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.



Born July 7, 1949, in Wilkes Barre, he was the son of the late George and Margaret Mantush. He was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School, and was employed by several coal mining industries throughout his life, the most recent being Newport Aggregates.



Everyone who knew him had known what a truly amazing man he was. He had a smile and laugh that lit up the room. He will be greatly and deeply missed by his loving family. He gave absolute meaning to the words "family first" and was a true, genuine, selfless man in every sense of the word. We are grateful he is now at peace and will be forever our sunshine.



He was preceded in death by brothers, Michael, Joseph, Johnny, Leo and George (Butch).



Surviving is the love of his life of 49 wonderful years, Nancy (Olson) Mantush; his daughters, Nancy Ulrich and her husband, Bill, Bear Creek; Sherry Corrigan and her husband, John, Ashley; son, Donald F. Mantush Jr. and his wife, Heather, Hanover Twp; his twin brother, Daniel and wife, Marie, and their daughter, Maria, Wapwallopen; the most loving grandchildren, Tyler Ulrich, Jessie Corrigan and Elizabeth and Natalie Mantush; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family would like to thank Dr. Saidman and staff for their care and compassion as well as Charelle from Hospice of the Sacred Heart.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery.



Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in Donald's memory, to Medical Oncology Association, 382 Pierce St., Kingston.



Published in Citizens' Voice on July 11, 2019