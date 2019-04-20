Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald F. Nealon Jr.. View Sign

Donald F. Nealon Jr., 61, of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Ashley on Nov. 27, 1957, he was the son of the late Donald F. Nealon Sr.



He was a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School and he was most recently employed by The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre.



Donnie was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 350 and the 400 Club, both of Nanticoke. Donnie was also a proud former Eagle Scout, who enjoyed working on cars and listening to music.



He was preceded in death by his brother, R. Emmett Nealon, and a nephew, Justin Donald Hossage.



Surviving are his loving mother, Millie Nealon; sisters, Marie Purta; Lynn Teufel and her husband, Mark; Miki Hossage and her husband, Dave; Nancy Nealon Carlo and her husband, Pete; brothers, Robert Frank; Bernie Nealon and his wife, Denise; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. today from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, with Pastor David Hossage, Pastor of the Bloomingdale Bible Church, Shickshinny, officiating.



Interment will be at noon on Monday in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Family and friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. today.

