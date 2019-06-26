Donald F. Schoen Sr., 88, of Dunmore, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Allied Services Hospice unit after a brief illness. He was married to Jeanne LaSala Schoen for the past 64 years.



A proud Korean War veteran, Schoen was the son of the late Otto and Winifred Hickey Schoen.



He graduated from Holy Rosary High School and was a star athlete in football, basketball and baseball and was always proud of his "Beads" heritage.



He retired from Laminations/Santana Inc., in 2001 having some 40 years of dedicated service where he also assisted in hiring numerous individuals who were in need of work.



He was a daily communicant at St. Paul's Church, Scranton, where he was a proud member for the past 65 years and was active in many parish activities.



He also assisted countless individuals through their recovery from the effects of alcohol abuse.



He became a big fan of the Dunmore Bucks in his adopted borough.



Constantly at his side was our mother who served as his driver, his spokesperson, his caregiver and family historian. He was never too comfortable away from her.



He also loved the lineage of the Schoen family as he was one of 11 children, including three sets of twins, and grew up as a proud North Scranton guy.



He is survived by his twin, the last remaining sibling, Dorothy Cardillo, Avon Lake, Ohio, who was at his side during his passing; as well as his five children, Patricia Ann Costanzo, Scranton; Donald Jr., Arlington, Va.; Rosemary Parks, Sicklerville, N.J.; William and wife, Cathleen, Scranton; and Jacqueline, Hanover; along with numerous nieces and nephews, who were always in his heart as connections to his departed siblings.



He adored his grandchildren including Robert and Marla Costanzo; Michael and Shane Parks; Timothy and fiancé, Sean Ann Kelly; and Christopher and Clare Schoen, and cherished participating in their events and activities. They reciprocated with their love and frequent visits and calls. He was also so proud of his first great-grandchild born recently, Henry Thiel.



He was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters; and his son-in-law, Robert Costanzo.



A Mass of Christian Burial with military honors will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Paul's Church with interment to follow in Cathedral Cemetery.



A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul's.



Memorial contributions are recommended to Allied Services Hospice Center c/o Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



The family would like to thank Allied Services Hospice staff for their outstanding care, along with his physician, Michael Mandarano, M.D., and staff.



Arrangements are by Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, Dunmore. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 26, 2019