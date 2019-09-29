|
|
Donald G. Burke, 86, of New Bedford, Mass., passed away Sept. 24, 2019.
Born Feb. 8, 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Edward J. and Emma Perschau Burke.
Donald was a graduate of St. Leo's High School, Ashley. He was employed in the library of the University of Massachusetts, North Dartmouth campus, for many years before retiring.
Donald was preceded in death by brothers, Bishop James C. Burke, OPDD; Paul; Bernard F.; the Rev. Edward J., OFM; Gerard R. and Karl M. Burke; a sister, Patricia Bratton; and great-nephew, Michael Quiet.
He will be greatly missed by his sister, Kathryn J. Burke, Mountain Top; sister-in-law, Patricia Burke, Fairview Heights, Ill.; niece, Judith and her husband, Dave Quiet; nephews, Patrick Bratton, Michael and his wife Lori Burke, and Joseph and his wife, Donna Burke; a great-niece, great-nephews, other family and friends.
A celebration of Donald's life will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Donald's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 29, 2019