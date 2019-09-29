Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald G. Burke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald G. Burke Obituary
Donald G. Burke, 86, of New Bedford, Mass., passed away Sept. 24, 2019.

Born Feb. 8, 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Edward J. and Emma Perschau Burke.

Donald was a graduate of St. Leo's High School, Ashley. He was employed in the library of the University of Massachusetts, North Dartmouth campus, for many years before retiring.

Donald was preceded in death by brothers, Bishop James C. Burke, OPDD; Paul; Bernard F.; the Rev. Edward J., OFM; Gerard R. and Karl M. Burke; a sister, Patricia Bratton; and great-nephew, Michael Quiet.

He will be greatly missed by his sister, Kathryn J. Burke, Mountain Top; sister-in-law, Patricia Burke, Fairview Heights, Ill.; niece, Judith and her husband, Dave Quiet; nephews, Patrick Bratton, Michael and his wife Lori Burke, and Joseph and his wife, Donna Burke; a great-niece, great-nephews, other family and friends.

A celebration of Donald's life will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Donald's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
Download Now